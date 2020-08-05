Advertisement

LHSAA football regular season to start Oct. 8

Source: KALB
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISIANA (KALB) - The LHSAA football regular season has been pushed back to tentatively kick off on Oct. 8-10 a source tells KALB.

The LHSAA is planning for an eight-game regular season. The playoffs will be extended possibly until January.

The season was originally scheduled to start the week of Sept. 3-5.

The LHSAA needs to get to Phase 3 in order to start the prep football season. Governor John Bel Edwards said on Tuesday that the state will continue with Phase 2 until at least Aug. 28.

