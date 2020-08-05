Local woman retires after helping others for 28 years

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - After nearly 30 years of helping others, Modie Phillips, the former director of Helping Hands Ministries is going home.

“I’m going to miss my coworkers,” Phillips said. “I am going to miss the people that I’ve met over the years.”

Phillips started Helping Hands during Desert Storm.

“I saw a child on KALB-TV news channel, and the child was very upset cause her father had just gone out with the other troops for Desert Storm,” Phillips explained. “The child said my mother is crying and she doesn’t know what to do. She doesn’t have anyone to help her.”

Modie called Fort Polk asking what she could do to help. The military installation asked her to help provide food.

“As a result, of that hungry people started calling me from all over the parish,” Phillips further explained. “Some were hungry, and some said their children were hungry, so that’s how the food ministry started.”

It started with 64 families, and today they help an average of 300 families per month. Over time, the ministry grew and began helping people with other services as well, such as tutoring, clothing, etc.

“Ms. Modie [Phillips] has always been Helping Hands,” Rhonda Mann, the new director of Helping Hands Ministries, said. “She’s known for Helping Hands.”

Mann will take over as the next director of Helping Hands Ministries after Modie retired on Friday.

“I realize I can not fill her shoes,” Mann explained. “I can only fill the ones that God has given me to wear. She’s been a huge inspiration in my life.”

“I don’t feel like God is finished with me yet,” Phillips said. “He has something else for me to do in the later years of my life.”

“Ms. Modie [Phillips] I just want you to know that I love you very much,” Mann said. “I have the utmost amount of respect for you. So thankful that you have left a legacy here of helping hand. So thankful that I get to follow in your footsteps.”

