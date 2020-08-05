LSP investigation results in several insurance fraud arrests across multiple parishes

(WAFB) - Several individuals have been arrested recently after Louisiana State Police conducted a fraud investigation across multiple parishes.

Three separate cases, two in East Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish, were recently closed over the last week of July and first week of August by LSP’s Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit.

On July 28 in EBR Parish, LSP troopers arrested Kentrell Collins, 33, of Mobile, Ala., on charges of filing or maintaining false public records and insurance fraud. Officials with LSP say Collins filed a false police report to support a claim that various items were stolen from an apartment in which he no longer lived. Police say Collins reported the theft to American Bankers Insurance Company and gave them false receipts to support his claim. On July 21, an arrest warrant was put out for Collins. He surrendered to LSP on July 28 and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Also in EBR Parish, on Aug. 3, LSP troopers arrested Alvin Vallery, 66, of Baton Rouge, after they say he forged and filed fraudulent certificates of insurance with BXS Insurance Company for his business, Vallery Landscaping. Officials say the investigation shows Vallery provided fraudulent insurance documents to larger companies claiming he was insured with BXS Insurance Company. An arrest warrant for Vallery was put out July 24 for two counts of forgery of a certificate of insurance. After his arrest, Vallery was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

And over in Livingston Parish, on July 31, troopers arrested Gerard Toussaint, 36, of Denham Springs, after an investigation into the filing of fraudulent vandalism claims with Farm Bureau and Liberty Mutual. LSP says Toussaint filed multiple fake insurance claims with each company, claiming his 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck was vandalized. A warrant for his arrest was issued July 23. Toussaint faces a charge for automobile policy insurance fraud. Following his arrest, he was booked into the Livingston Parish Prison.

Anyone who believes they may have information about insurance fraud being committed should contact LSP online here.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.