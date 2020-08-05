Advertisement

LSP investigation results in several insurance fraud arrests across multiple parishes

Arrested
Arrested(AP Images)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAFB) - Several individuals have been arrested recently after Louisiana State Police conducted a fraud investigation across multiple parishes.

Three separate cases, two in East Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish, were recently closed over the last week of July and first week of August by LSP’s Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit.

On July 28 in EBR Parish, LSP troopers arrested Kentrell Collins, 33, of Mobile, Ala., on charges of filing or maintaining false public records and insurance fraud. Officials with LSP say Collins filed a false police report to support a claim that various items were stolen from an apartment in which he no longer lived. Police say Collins reported the theft to American Bankers Insurance Company and gave them false receipts to support his claim. On July 21, an arrest warrant was put out for Collins. He surrendered to LSP on July 28 and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Also in EBR Parish, on Aug. 3, LSP troopers arrested Alvin Vallery, 66, of Baton Rouge, after they say he forged and filed fraudulent certificates of insurance with BXS Insurance Company for his business, Vallery Landscaping. Officials say the investigation shows Vallery provided fraudulent insurance documents to larger companies claiming he was insured with BXS Insurance Company. An arrest warrant for Vallery was put out July 24 for two counts of forgery of a certificate of insurance. After his arrest, Vallery was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

And over in Livingston Parish, on July 31, troopers arrested Gerard Toussaint, 36, of Denham Springs, after an investigation into the filing of fraudulent vandalism claims with Farm Bureau and Liberty Mutual. LSP says Toussaint filed multiple fake insurance claims with each company, claiming his 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck was vandalized. A warrant for his arrest was issued July 23. Toussaint faces a charge for automobile policy insurance fraud. Following his arrest, he was booked into the Livingston Parish Prison.

Anyone who believes they may have information about insurance fraud being committed should contact LSP online here.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 8 minutes ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 20 minutes ago

State

GOHSEP providing 1 million masks to schools, day care centers in La.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB
As part of the PPE distribution, GOHSEP will be providing a total of one million masks to schools across the state.

VOD Recordings

Chad Kacir

Updated: 2 hours ago
The new state conservationist with NRCS Louisiana, Chad Kacir, chats about a number of topics.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Dr. Michael Leddy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Michael Leddy previews the annual Chris Rich High School Physical Day hosted by Mid State Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center.

State

Some bars agree to pay fine to reinstate licenses; constitutionality of virus restrictions to be argued in hearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Houston and Mykal Vincent
Two bar owners have agreed to pay a $250 fine

VOD Recordings

Marilyn Poston

Updated: 2 hours ago
Christus Cabrini lactation consultant, Marilyn Poston, talks about the importance of breastfeeding as August is National Breastfeeding Month.

News

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Isolated severe t-storms are possible on Wednesday afternoon/evening in Western Central Louisiana.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 5 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates