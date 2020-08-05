Mystery seeds, packages, have arrived in Rapides Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The “mystery seeds” that have been appearing in the United States have now been located in Rapides Parish.

RPSO says the seeds appeared around August 4 when two complaints from citizens came in about receiving items in the mail from China that they did not order.

“The first complaint we received was a packet of actual seeds like everyone has been hearing about,” said Sheriff Wood. “The second complaint was a package containing aromatherapy or essential type oils. Both packages were taken by our deputies.”

According to Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain, several residents in Louisiana have received these packets of seeds. Strain advises to not open the package, do not plant them and to call local authorities.

“We are advising the public if they receive a packet of seeds in the mail from China that they did not order, please call our Main Office or your local Sub-station to make a report and our deputy will come out, make a report and collect the package,” Strain said.

RPSO will then send the packages of seeds collected to the Louisiana State Plant Health Director in Baton Rouge for disposal.

“Citizens should be vigilant and exercise caution when receiving any unsolicited packages in the mail,” said Sheriff Wood.

Copyright 2020 KALB and RPSO. All rights reserved.