NBA: Former LSUA Basketball Manager works his way to the Bubble

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After receiving a scholarship to play soccer at LSUA, and using the tools during his time as the men’s basketball manager, Daniel Roy earned his way to the NBA Bubble.

What are some of those you learned from LSUA?

ROY: “My time at LSUA was great. I learned so much from playing soccer and working with the team. Being here in the bubble is a dream come true. Since I was the only manager, I got to do a little bit of everything. Coach Cordaro gave me the freedom to do things ranging from operations to on-court. I learned so much and I’ve taken it everywhere I’ve gone.”

The NBA just returned, but what has been your favorite memory so far from these past few days?

ROY: “That’s tough. I had to work the Raptors game when they played the Lakers, and that was entertaining being up close and personal. However, I would say meeting the other team attendants out here and learning there backgrounds has been my favorite. So many of them have worked with the NBA, so I’ve been picking their brain on how the NBA works.”

As a team attendant, what exactly are your duties?

ROY: “We show up three hours before games, help unload the bus, set up locker rooms and rebound in warm-ups. During the game, we split up between who works behind the bench, which is getting whatever the players need, or you’re behind the hoop mopping. I have done both. It really just depends on what they put you on for that night.”

Who has been your favorite player so far that you have seen?

ROY: “OG Anunoby. He had a really good game against the Lakers the other day. I didn’t think he was going to be one of my favorite players yet, but he caught my eye.”

