Salvation Army family stores back open after being closed since March

Thrift stores in Pineville and Marksville back open
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Salvation Army family stores in Pineville and Marksville are back open after being closed for nearly five months due to the pandemic. Both stores officially re-opened Tuesday after employees spent a week deep cleaning and reorganizing.

Now when people come to either store, they’ll be encouraged to wear a mask, employees will be wearing masks and gloves, shopping carts will be wiped down after every use and surfaces will be cleaned every thirty minutes. Shields have also been placed around every register to protect employees.

Corps Officer Major Tim Williford tells KALB the Alexandria Salvation Army has lost close to $70,000 with both stores being closed. Proceeds made go directly toward helping people in the community.

Now that the Pineville and Marksville stores are back open, Williford says the number one priority is keeping customers safe.

“We’re asking that when people donate stuff to us that it’s in sealed bags. Those bags are not even gone through for three days and then once they’ve been quarantined then we sort through them as well. Meanwhile, like I said, every thirty minutes, surfaces are being wiped down, shopping carts are being wiped down after every customer uses them, door handles are being wiped down, we’re just trying our very best to be good citizens of our community.”

Major Tim Williford, Salvation Army Corps Officer for Alexandria

Williford tells KALB the Salvation Army still got a lot of donations while stores were closed, however they weren’t able to give out clothing vouchers at that time.

The Pineville store on Highway 28 is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Marksville location on U.S. 1 is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m - 5 p.m. and opened as a donation center on Saturday.

