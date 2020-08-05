Advertisement

TWITTER VIDEOS: Explosion in Beirut

Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital.
Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital.
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A massive explosion shattered downtown Beirut Tuesday, destroying much of Lebanese city’s port and causing widespread damage. The number of dead and wounded is not yet known, nor is the cause of the blast.

Several videos of the explosion have been posted to social media, many of those shot as people in the area were already videoing a plume of smoke rising from the blast location.

WARNING: These videos are graphic.

