Brandon Ellis starts YouTube channel highlighting student-athlete life

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - You’ve seen LSUA guard Brandon Ellis knock down shots a million times, but he’s found a hobby that could make get the attention of hundreds.

Ellis recently started a YouTube channel. He’s showing the world the life of a student-athlete.

“I really just wanted to give people an insight to show that this is daily,” Ellis said. “This is something we do every day. It’s a process.”

His videos consist of his daily workout routine, and his commentary from WNBA and NBA basketball.

“Once I jump off the cliff of doing something, I’m all in,” Ellis said. “I knew once I bought all of the equipment I would be doing it every day.”

Ellis produces his own content. He uses a camcorder while editing on his own laptop. He tries to upload a video close to every day.

His personality pops out in every video, which is something he’s known for.

“I watch the game every day,” Ellis said. “Just being confident in what you know, I feel like you’ll be yourself automatically.”

Ellis wants to reach 1,000 subscribers by December. He’s close to 100 at the moment.

Once the Generals season starts, he’ll be turning things up a notch.

“We’re getting practices, workouts, one-on-ones with my teammates, and just fun things we do traveling,” Ellis said. “Everything’s going to be documented.”

Ellis majors in communications at LSUA, so we could very well be seeing him on TV permanently.

