Advertisement

Brandon Ellis starts YouTube channel highlighting student-athlete life

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - You’ve seen LSUA guard Brandon Ellis knock down shots a million times, but he’s found a hobby that could make get the attention of hundreds.

Ellis recently started a YouTube channel. He’s showing the world the life of a student-athlete.

“I really just wanted to give people an insight to show that this is daily,” Ellis said. “This is something we do every day. It’s a process.”

His videos consist of his daily workout routine, and his commentary from WNBA and NBA basketball.

“Once I jump off the cliff of doing something, I’m all in,” Ellis said. “I knew once I bought all of the equipment I would be doing it every day.”

Ellis produces his own content. He uses a camcorder while editing on his own laptop. He tries to upload a video close to every day.

His personality pops out in every video, which is something he’s known for.

“I watch the game every day,” Ellis said. “Just being confident in what you know, I feel like you’ll be yourself automatically.”

Ellis wants to reach 1,000 subscribers by December. He’s close to 100 at the moment.

Once the Generals season starts, he’ll be turning things up a notch.

“We’re getting practices, workouts, one-on-ones with my teammates, and just fun things we do traveling,” Ellis said. “Everything’s going to be documented.”

Ellis majors in communications at LSUA, so we could very well be seeing him on TV permanently.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Johnny Downs yet to be rebuilt after tornado destroyed complex

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
After the December tornado struck the Johnny Downs complex, the facility has yet to be rebuilt which has many worried.

National

UConn becomes 1st FBS team to cancel football season because of coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By PAT EATON-ROBB
UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic, as other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow UConn to travel to states with high infection rates.

Sports

Brandon Ellis starts YouTube channel highlighting student-athlete life

Updated: 4 hours ago
You’ve seen LSUA guard Brandon Ellis knock down shots a million times, but he’s found a hobby that could make get the attention of hundreds.

Sports

LHSAA football regular season to start Oct. 8

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The LHSAA football regular season has been pushed back to tentatively kick off on Oct. 8-10 a source tells KALB.

Latest News

College

Northwestern State to have COVID-19 protocol for fans during football season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
As Northwestern State prepares for a football season this fall, the NSU administration announced Wednesday that Turpin Stadium will look slightly different when the Demons rumble through the purple smoke to take the field.

Sports

NBA: Former LSUA Basketball Manager works his way to the Bubble

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
After receiving a scholarship to play soccer at LSUA, and using the tools during his time as the men’s basketball manager, Daniel Roy earned his way to the NBA Bubble.

Sports

Leesville’s Jacob Mount sharpens craft with trainer

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Leesville quarterback Jacob Mount is heading into his senior season. Like many, he wanted to polish up his game in the offseason.

Sports

Leesville's Jacob Mount trains for the season

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
|
Leesville's quarterback Jacob Mount is heading into his senior season.

Sports

Northwestern State football team reports for fall camp

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Much like the past five months, report day was a bit unusual for the Northwestern State football team.

College

SEC announces new fall football practice schedules

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT
|
By Josh Auzenne
The SEC announced that it has come up with a new schedule for football practices that are now set to get started on August 17.