Advertisement

Food For Good: Program gives meals to students receiving free or reduced lunch

As students attend class virtually, there's fear food scarcity could skyrocket
The Food for Good Program supplies two weeks worth of food for students in need. (Source:Food For Good)
The Food for Good Program supplies two weeks worth of food for students in need. (Source:Food For Good)(Food For Good)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The United States Census Bureau found 29 million Americans did not have enough food between July 16th and July 21st.

With schools reopening and thousands opting for online options, one program is working to make sure all students have access to food.

“There’s roughly 54 million school children on a normal day, 22 million get some sort of supplemental meal programming,” Doug Hargis, Senior Manager for Food For Good said.

PepsiCo’s Food for Good was launched in 2009 to provide meals to students who may be at-risk of going hungry.

“Our program is designed to get food to those children in rural who may like transportation or the logistic ability to get to that food,” he said.

The program delivers two weeks worth of breakfasts and lunches to a student’s front door.

Hargis said once stay-at-home orders closed summer camps and after school programs, the need for meals among children grew.

“COVID-19 has displaced students and put a great barrier gap between them and the healthy nutritious food they need,” he said.

Local dietician, Eugene Lee agrees.

“The whole point of nutrition, especially in school attending children, is to support optimal growth and brain development,” Lee said.

Lee said parents show strive to give their kids a balanced meal similar to one they’d receive for school lunch.

“Kids are a lot more likely to eat the food, if they’re involved in the shopping or involved in the cooking,” Lee said.

The program has given out more than 700,000 meals throughout Louisiana; however, only one major city in CENLA uses the program. Hargis would like to see more families take advantage of the program.

If you’d like to sign up, click here.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Local back-to-school resources

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
Check back for more links and updates on local school resources.

News

Hope House Back-to-School Drive

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The Hope House is preparing for back-to-school, and they’re asking for donations to their school drive.

News

Hope House Back-to-School Drive

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
The Hope House is preparing for back-to-school, and they're asking for donations.

News

Feeding families during the school year

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
It's a shocking and harsh reality of the COVID-19 pandemic: hunger. The U.S. Census Bureau says between July 16 and July 21 more than 29 million Americans say they didn't have enough food to eat.

Latest News

News

Vernon Parish School Board considers school change

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
The Vernon Parish School Board is considering changing its school start date, which is set for August 17.

News

Ward Ten back-to-school

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
With students returning back to class on Monday, many are wondering if schools will have enough cleaning supplies.

Education

Ward Ten gearing up for school year, collecting cleaning supplies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
In Rapides Parish, teachers and students are certainly gearing up for a unique school year.

VOD Recordings

Mary Deen

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mary Deen previews the "Pursuing Christ Together" simulcast Women's Conference event at Journey Church in Pineville.

VOD Recordings

Wes Gralapp

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Neblett, Beard and Arsenault Legal Difference segment returns with attorney, Wes Gralapp, as he discusses wrongful death and survival action.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 4 hours ago