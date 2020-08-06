Advertisement

Getting ready for back-to-school in Grant Parish

Colfax Elementary school is prepared to teach
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Colfax, La. (KALB) - Whether virtual or in-class, Grant Parish students are set to begin on August 10.

Superintendent Paxton Teddlie explained schools are doing everything possible to keep students and teachers safe. He wants to ensure parents that they are providing the best education no matter what.

“I am so proud of our faculty and our administration and everybody that works in Grant Parish. Hopefully, they have the confidence that we will do the best we can as far as safety and their education.”

Students will switch between days, where some attend on Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays, with Wednesday being a virtual day. Every student will have a Chromebook and if they need internet access personal hot spots will be available. After Labor Day, Teddlie explained everyone who is not virtual will attend four days a week, depending on the state’s phase.

With all the changes, Colfax Elementary teachers remain focused on safety and educating students no matter what type of learning.

“To just get back in the classroom and do what I love to do, which is to teach my kids.”

Samantha Lemoine

Samantha Lemoine teaches kindergarten at Colfax Elementary School and encouraged all teachers to take a deep breath, remain calm, and do their best.

Teachers said the administration is supportive, and they are thankful for that. Even though COVID-19 is a challenge, one teacher said she’s up for it.

“I’m not leaving. It’s a good challenge. It’s something that everybody might need to go through to see how much they take for granted each day.”

Bailey Brunson

Bailey Brunson teaches first grade and explained she will tell her students that COVID-19 will not challenge learning.

For the Grant Parish School Board’s full plan or more details visit their website.

