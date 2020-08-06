GPSO: Suspect makes false bomb threat after domestic violence arrest

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Grant Parish man claimed that bombs would go off at his home if authorities didn’t release him after being accused of committing domestic violence.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday, July 6 they arrested Nicholas Hollingsworth for the domestic violence allegation. Later when he appeared before a judge, GPSO states that Hollingsworth said bombs would be detonated at his house if he was not released within 48 hours.

Grant Parish deputies, detectives and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police bomb technicians responded and determined there were no bombs. GPSO says Hollingsworth later admitted that he made it up.

As a result, GPSO will be pursuing charges against Hollingsworth for the communication of false information of a planned arson.

