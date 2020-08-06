Hope House Back-to-School Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Hope House is preparing for back-to-school, and they’re asking for donations to their school drive. The non-profit explained with an early end to the school year, they made changes to help their children. They’re asking for uniforms of all colors and sizes, and any supplies from pencils, book sacks, and notebooks. The Hope House will accept new or lightly used uniforms of different sizes and colors.

Their mission is to teach children to break the cycle of homelessness to better themselves.

Students come to the Hope House throughout the year, and the Children’s Services Coordinator Melody Mutch explained this is a struggle, because of limited uniform access and their budget.

“The best thing about donating to the Hope House is knowing that it’s going to someone that needs it. we’re about helping our residents in the community,” Mutch said. “We have a very rigorous program that they have to complete and at the completion of this program, they are reintegrated back into society. So providing funds or objects to the Hope House really is providing for the betterment of your community. And helping just on average the homeless population in Cenla to be cut down by a lot.”

“I’m very blessed to work here. They do great work here, and I’m just thankful to be a piece in the machine that moves and helps Cenla.”

If you would like to help the hope house they also need hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes. Mutch said other community organizations have helped entertain the kids while staying safe. For more information on donating call the Hope House at (318)-487-2061, and visit this link for their Amazon wish list.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.