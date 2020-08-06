Advertisement

Jefferson Parish bar owners get day in court, hoping to halt Gov. Edwards’ order closing bars, limiting gatherings

(AP Photo / Charles Krupa)
By Austin Kemker
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jefferson Parish bar owners and their attorneys began making their case Wednesday, Aug. 5 that Gov. John Bel Edwards overstepped his legal boundaries by ordering bars to close and banning gatherings that involve more than 50 people.

The four business owners filed the suit seeking an injunction against the governor’s mandate.

Ronnie Dalleo, owner of Cleary Tavern in Metairie, one of the plaintiffs on the suit, argued the restrictions have caused irreparable harm to his business, citing lost wages, employees, and sales. Dalleo says his bar should remain open under the same guidelines restaurants across the state are operating under.

“We’re asking for equal treatment. Give us the same rules, give us masks, social distancing. My ballroom, which can sell food, but we sell less than 50% of food, I can space my tables out, employees can wear masks, we can follow any rules that any restaurant or any other business can follow.”

Ronnie Dalleo

The crux of the plaintiffs’ argument relies on the legality of the governor’s power to exercise such orders with one fell swoop.

Attorneys for Gov. Edwards made the case that restrictions are necessary in the name of public safety. They largely made their case surrounding testimony from Dr. Alex Billioux, the assistant secretary of health for the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

Dr. Billioux spoke extensively about the trends and spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, notably explaining the rationale behind the closure of bars and limiting gatherings to 50 people or fewer.

According to testimony from Dr. Billioux, bars were responsible for at least a quarter of the state’s COVID-19 outbreaks before the governor ordered them closed.

Billioux says at a bar, people are more likely to be in close proximity with others outside of their group, talk loudly or lean in when speaking, and not wear their masks because of continuous drinking. He says when people begin drinking, their self-awareness is also reduced and when you combine all of these factors together, it’s a “perfect case” for COVID-19 to be spread.

Dr. Billioux also defended the restrictions on gatherings. He says an individual has a 90% chance of coming into contact with someone infected with COVID-19 in a gathering of 50 people, adding that it’s harder to control that spread in large groups and that’s why recommendations were made to institute these restrictions.

Matthew Block, an attorney for Gov. Edwards, released this statement:

“The governor knows, because of very specific recommendations for bars, related to the types of activities you have at bars where you have people close together drinking without masks, talking to each other, talking loudly over music, and then you see the number of cases we’ve had at the bars, all of those things combined together led to the conclusion that not just for Louisiana, for the surrounding states that have had recommendations from the White House, that that is where we need to be right now to slow this down.”

Wednesday’s hearing recessed after the governor’s legal counsel questioned Dr. Billioux. It will resume Thursday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. with cross-examination from the plaintiffs’ attorneys.

KALB interviews Attorney Jimmy Faircloth concerning bar owners

