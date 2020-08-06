Advertisement

Krispy Kreme thanks teachers with free doughnut

Krispy Kreme will be giving out free doughnuts and coffee to teachers next week for Educator Appreciation Week.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The chain says it’s their way of saying thank you “for all that you do.”

On top of that, Krispy Kreme will also give everyone who orders a dozen donuts an extra special "straight-A" dozen on Tuesday, August 11.

Krispy Kreme says it’s a sweet way to say thank you to everyone helping out during this difficult time - teachers, mentors, parents, siblings, neighbors and friends.

More information about the giveaway is available online.

