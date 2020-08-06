Advertisement

Louisiana College invites you to watch their Virtual Commencement Ceremony

Louisiana College - Guinn Auditorium
Louisiana College - Guinn Auditorium(KALB)
By KALB
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana College is celebrating their December 2019 and Spring 2020 Wildcat graduates. Due to COVID-19, there will be a virtual commencement this Saturday (August 8) at 10 a.m.

You can watch the ceremony by clicking here.

“What a truly momentous occasion where we will have the great opportunity to recognize those who have worked so hard to accomplish their goals and dreams in the face of such unprecedented and uncertain times,” said LC President Rick Brewer. “The entire LC family and I are so proud of your hard work and diligence and we wish you all every success in your future endeavors. May God grant you overflowing joy, abundant opportunities, and a shower of blessings.”

You can also watch the ceremony on LC’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

