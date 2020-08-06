Advertisement

Rapides Parish gets new disinfecting machine

Anonymous donor funds the project
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Public Safety has facilitated a partnership with the decontamination company Aeroclave. Through a generous donation, the company’s disinfectant system will be used to clean area schools and businesses to combat COVID-19.

Cenla leaders met to learn about the company and their machine, which uses a solution called vital oxide.

“Vital Oxide is effective against a broad spectrum of pathogens,” Martin Boebek, Aeroclave vice president of sales, said. “Everything from your common flu to Ebola to Hepatitis, and of course, COVID-19.”

(KALB)

The machine fogs rooms with the decontamination solution to clean surfaces. It uses tested calibration and science created to focus on an area’s cubic footage. There’s also a handheld feature for smaller areas.

The Rapides Parish School Board, City of Pineville, City of Alexandria, and local fire departments will receive the system.

“I’m just so thankful to be able to be a part of a community where everybody works together, and we find solutions and not just point out problems,” Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell said. “You had a group of folks here today that have identified a problem, and said ‘Here’s a solution for it’. Even a benefactor within the community said, ‘I want to help fund it'. That’s better together.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cenla gets new cleaning system

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The State Department of Public Safety has facilitated a partnership with the decontamination company Aeroclave.

Crime

GPSO: Suspect makes false bomb threat after domestic violence arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
A Grant Parish man claimed that bombs would go off at his home if authorities didn’t release him.

Education

Local back-to-school resources

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
Check back for more links and updates on local school resources.

News

Inside Education: Avoyelles Superintendent Blaine Dauzat answers your questions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell sits down with Avoyelles Parish School Superintendent Blaine Dauzat to answer your questions about the upcoming school year.

Latest News

Education

Food For Good: Program gives meals to students receiving free or reduced lunch

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
A program is helping supply school-aged kids who receive free or reduced lunch with free food because of COVID-19.

News

Feeding families during the school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
It's a shocking and harsh reality of the COVID-19 pandemic: hunger. The U.S. Census Bureau says between July 16 and July 21 more than 29 million Americans say they didn't have enough food to eat.

Education

VPSB explains their policies for buses and nurses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Buses will operate at 50 percent maximum capacity, and nurses will be looking for symptoms.

News

VPSB safety protocols

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
In Vernon Parish, school buses will not be at full capacity and nurses are big priority.

News

Hope House Back-to-School Drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The Hope House is preparing for back-to-school, and they’re asking for donations to their school drive.

News

Hope House Back-to-School Drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Hope House is preparing for back-to-school, and they're asking for donations.