Rapides Parish gets new disinfecting machine

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Public Safety has facilitated a partnership with the decontamination company Aeroclave. Through a generous donation, the company’s disinfectant system will be used to clean area schools and businesses to combat COVID-19.

Cenla leaders met to learn about the company and their machine, which uses a solution called vital oxide.

“Vital Oxide is effective against a broad spectrum of pathogens,” Martin Boebek, Aeroclave vice president of sales, said. “Everything from your common flu to Ebola to Hepatitis, and of course, COVID-19.”

The machine fogs rooms with the decontamination solution to clean surfaces. It uses tested calibration and science created to focus on an area’s cubic footage. There’s also a handheld feature for smaller areas.

The Rapides Parish School Board, City of Pineville, City of Alexandria, and local fire departments will receive the system.

“I’m just so thankful to be able to be a part of a community where everybody works together, and we find solutions and not just point out problems,” Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell said. “You had a group of folks here today that have identified a problem, and said ‘Here’s a solution for it’. Even a benefactor within the community said, ‘I want to help fund it'. That’s better together.”

