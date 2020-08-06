Report: Jefferson Parish teachers positive for COVID-19 days before school

GRETNA, La. (AP) - A newspaper is reporting that a “handful” of Jefferson Parish teachers have tested positive for the coronavirus since returning to their classrooms to prepare for the opening of in-person instruction.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported the positive tests on Wednesday. The newspaper says the Jefferson Parish school district did not say exactly how many teachers tested positive. The instructors had returned to the classroom on Monday to prepare for the schools’ reopening next week.

District officials said in a statement Wednesday that they expect cases of the coronavirus to pop up during the year because of virus levels in the community.

School is scheduled to start Aug. 12.

