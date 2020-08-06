Advertisement

Report: Jefferson Parish teachers positive for COVID-19 days before school

(AP)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, La. (AP) - A newspaper is reporting that a “handful” of Jefferson Parish teachers have tested positive for the coronavirus since returning to their classrooms to prepare for the opening of in-person instruction.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported the positive tests on Wednesday. The newspaper says the Jefferson Parish school district did not say exactly how many teachers tested positive. The instructors had returned to the classroom on Monday to prepare for the schools’ reopening next week.

District officials said in a statement Wednesday that they expect cases of the coronavirus to pop up during the year because of virus levels in the community.

School is scheduled to start Aug. 12.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Elderly woman killed in Campti fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB Staff
An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in Campti.

News

Johnny Downs yet to be rebuilt after tornado destroyed complex

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
After the December tornado struck the Johnny Downs complex, the facility has yet to be rebuilt which has many worried.

News

What's going on with Johnny Downs?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Little to no work structurally has been done to the Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria since the tornado last year and there's still a lot of work left to do. And that has many worried the facility will not be done in time for the world series.

News

Move to allow clergy to become mental health specialists

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State Sen. Robert Miles discusses a bill he is authoring to allow clergy to become mental health specialists to aid during the pandemic.

Latest News

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Louisiana bar owners sue Gov. Edwards

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Eleven Louisiana bar owners are suing Gov. Edwards for limiting bars to only take out. They say he is unlawfully targeting one business sector, imposing harsh restrictions. Steven Maxwell speaks with Jimmy Faircloth, the attorney representing those bar owners.

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Back-to-school plan in Grant Parish

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Grant Parish students start school on Monday, whether it's virtual or in class.

News

Salvation Army family stores back open after being closed since March

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
The Salvation Army family stores in Pineville and Marksville are back open after being closed for nearly five months due to the pandemic.

News

Salvation Army family stores

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Salvation Army family stores in Pineville and Marksville are back open after being closed for nearly five months due to the pandemic.