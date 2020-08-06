Advertisement

Tennessee man killed in bike accident in Winn Parish

By KALB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - State police are looking into a fatal crash that killed a bicycle rider on Wednesday morning in Winn Parish.

Troopers say Sedrick Swagerty, 24, of Maryville, Tennessee died in the crash on Highway 84 near Allbritton Road around 8 a.m. They say Swagerty was riding his bike on the shoulder when he turned into the westbound lane and was hit by a pickup.

Swagerty was ejected from his bike and died at the scene.

