Tioga running backs hope for a senior season, After two torn ACL’s

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -After two torn ACL’s each ended the sophomore and junior seasons for Tioga running backs, Demetrick Payne Jr. and Shawn Metoyer, they are hopeful for a senior season to showcase their talent through COVID-19.

“I remember like it was yesterday,” senior running back Shawn Metoyer said. “I just knew it was over for me in that moment,”

“I was hurt because I tore mine first and for Shawn to be next, was just surreal,” running back Demetric Payne Jr. said.

A two-man running back system quickly ended for the Tioga Indians back in 2018. The following year, in week one and week two of the season, both tore their ACL’s once again.

“It’s never easy mentally and physically when you tear your ACL. It’s something hard to come back from,” Payne said.

“It happened in the game against Westlake, and I was actually supposed to come out that play,” Metoyer said. “I hurdled somebody and he smacked me in the air. When I came down, I grabbed my knee and I jogged to the sideline- I just didn’t feel right,” he added.

“We call them thunder and lightning. You’re feeling like you have had opportunity to go deep in the playoffs, deeper than you’ve ever been and week one you lose thunder. Week 2 you lose your other running back,” head coach Kevin Cook said.

Entering their senior seasons they have another hurdle in front of them-COVID-19.

“This is why we’ve said multiple times that football needs to take place, and it’s because it’s for kids like those two boys. They haven’t had a chance to truly showcase their ability through some misfortune that’s not of their own doing,” Cook added.

The LHSAA announced today that high school football will return October 8th. Both Metoyer and Payne hope nothing changes for the sake of their last chance for a scholarhsip.

“We’re just going to work until the call is officially made,” Shawn Metoyer said.

