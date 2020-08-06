Advertisement

VPSB explains their policies for buses and nurses

By Corey Howard
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - When a child walks out of the door and onto a school bus, there will be a noticeable difference.

"We are driving the buses with a maximum capacity of 36 students, which is 50 percent of a 72 passenger bus," Thomas Neubert, the director of maintenance, transportation, and school health for the Vernon Parish School Board, said.

Only children from the same household will be allowed to sit together. Everyone else should try to maintain six feet of distance between them.

"Although we will not take temperature checks when they get on the bus," Neubert continued to explain. "They will get a temperature check before they enter the school building."

Other changes are windows will be down, and buses will run quicker routes.

Nurses will also play a key role in how this school year goes.

"We are encouraging our teachers to do a visual assessment of our students," Mandie Johnson, the head nurse for the Vernon Parish School Board, said. "They are going to be looking for a new or worsening cough, or a child just being lethargic [and] not feeling well."

When asked, what would the school district do if a child did test positive, Johnson issued the following response.

"They won't test positive at school," Johnson said. "[However], We will screen for any of the symptoms we discussed. A parent then will be called to pick them up."

Before coming back to school, the child will need some form of written documentation from a physician saying it’s okay for the student to return.

