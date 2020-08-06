Advertisement

Ward Ten gearing up for school year, collecting cleaning supplies

Getting spray bottles and surface wipes from school district
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In Rapides Parish, teachers and students are certainly gearing up for a unique school year. With students returning back to class on Monday, many are wondering if schools will have enough cleaning supplies.

Over in Ward Ten at Tioga High School, students will be divided into either an ‘A’ group or a ‘B’ group, meaning one day they’ll come to class in person and the next, they’ll distance learn from home. All hallways will go to a one-way format and teachers will be required to clean classrooms between each class period.

When it comes to cleaning supplies, Principal Alan Lacombe tells us the district has been able to provide things like spray bottles and surface wipes for every school. However, to prevent running out between shipments, teachers are also purchasing supplies they come across as well.

At Tioga High, students aren’t required to bring in shared supplies such as hand sanitizer. Instead, the school uses student fee money and title one funds to get what they need.

When it comes to cleaning the school, Lacombe says it will be a team effort.

“We’re going to clean throughout the day whether it’s before or after or at the end. Again, it’s going to look different here than it will at an elementary or junior high just because of the way they’re going to be working with their particular groups and the way that we work with our particular groups. So as I said before, after every class, teachers are going to be cleaning those desks and then they’re going to be cleaning common surfaces, the janitors are going to be cleaning bathrooms as often as they can and then also the commonly touched surfaces like hand rails up stairways.”

Supplies such as pencils or paper will not be shared between students.

When it comes to lunch, students will eat in different locations throughout the school while remaining six feet apart.

Classes like carpentry and CTE will have dividers between each table so students can learn from a safe distance.

