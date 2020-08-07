Advertisement

Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted to grant the city’s dismissal of Lt. Darrell Clark’s appeal

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted to grant the City of Alexandria’s dismissal of Lieutenant Darrell Clark’s appeal. Lt. Clark was one of two members of the Alexandria Police Department that were placed on paid administrative leave and were being investigated for possible misconduct.

On July 25th, the City of Alexandria told News Channel 5 that Clark was no longer with the Alexandria Police Department. News Channel 5 did file public records request regarding the termination but was told by an attorney representing the city that the request may involve matters of potential or anticipated criminal investigation.

Clark did file his appeal within the 15 days that he was required to, but he filed it to the wrong location. He was supposed to send it to the Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board, but they did not receive the appeal until July 23rd which was 13 days after the last day he could file.

Clark had originally filed his appeal on July 9 to the Louisiana State Civil Service Board and within an hour of filing, Clark was told his appeal needed to go to the city service board. On the last day to file, which was July 15, Clark sent his appeal to the Alexandria Civil Service Board with no word if that was the right location or not. The city did not forward Clark’s appeal to the fire and police board, because the two boards are separate entities.

Brian Cespiva, the General Counsel for the Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board, said they granted the city’s dismissal of the appeal because although it was filed on time, the board didn’t receive it in time and won’t make an exception to this case.

Cespiva said, “If you make an exception, then what are you telling people down the road who may have filed a day late, because they are going to point back to what we did today and say well you gave them an exception. Why don’t you give us? So it goes on and on and gets completely out of control. Rules are rules, unfortunately. They have to be followed.”

Cespiva also said that he expects this matter to be appealed to the District Court and that the 9th Judicial District Court may determine if the board’s actions today were proper.

Also at the meeting, the board decided a new termination hearing date for former Lieutenant Kenny Rachal. The hearing is now scheduled for October 1st. Rachal, who was also the president for the Alexandria Police Officer’s Union was fired on June 9 in what the city called a personnel matter.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lt. Darrell Clark's appeal denied

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board considers an appeal for a former Alexandria police officer.

News

Bunkie police arrest man wanted for five felony warrants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Bunkie man wanted since an incident there in May has been captured in Monroe.

News

Rapides Parish gets new disinfecting machine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The Louisiana Department of Public Safety has facilitated a partnership with the decontamination company Aeroclave.

News

Cenla gets new cleaning system

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The State Department of Public Safety has facilitated a partnership with the decontamination company Aeroclave.

Latest News

Crime

GPSO: Suspect makes false bomb threat after domestic violence arrest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
A Grant Parish man claimed that bombs would go off at his home if authorities didn’t release him.

Education

Local back-to-school resources

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
Check back for more links and updates on local school resources.

News

Inside Education: Avoyelles Superintendent Blaine Dauzat answers your questions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell sits down with Avoyelles Parish School Superintendent Blaine Dauzat to answer your questions about the upcoming school year.

Education

Food For Good: Program gives meals to students receiving free or reduced lunch

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
A program is helping supply school-aged kids who receive free or reduced lunch with free food because of COVID-19.

News

Feeding families during the school year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
It's a shocking and harsh reality of the COVID-19 pandemic: hunger. The U.S. Census Bureau says between July 16 and July 21 more than 29 million Americans say they didn't have enough food to eat.

Education

VPSB explains their policies for buses and nurses

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Buses will operate at 50 percent maximum capacity, and nurses will be looking for symptoms.