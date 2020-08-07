Advertisement

Bunkie police arrest man wanted for five felony warrants

Joseph Lewis
Joseph Lewis(Bunkie Police Department)
By KALB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Police Department booked a man on Thursday, July 6 wanted on five felony warrants, including attempted second-degree murder.

Bunkie Police Chief Scott Ferguson states that Joseph Lewis, 39, was wanted in connection to an incident on May 23 at the Plantation Apartments in Bunkie. According to police, he had taken a purse and cell phone from a woman there and later pistol-whipped her. He also got into a scuffle with a man who he shot in the arm. 

Lewis was taken into custody in Monroe with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service. Bunkie police took custody of Lewis from the Ouachita Correctional Center and transported him to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. He was booked on the following charges:

  • One count of home invasion
  • Two counts of attempted second-degree murder
  • One count of second-degree robbery
  • One count of burglary

Lewis is being held on a $785,000 bond.

