Family members wait as crews continue work to remove bodies from Hard Rock collapse

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Demolitions crews are continuing to take down the Hard Rock Hotel site and they are expected to soon reach the bodies of the workers who died in the collapse.

Contractors continue to demolish the Hard Rock construction site while family members of those who died during the collapse wait nearby.

The family of Quinnyon Wimberley is holding onto hope the crews will reach their loved one’s body sometime tonight. They say they’ve been told removing the body will be a long process.

The original timeline for the demolition would have seen the bodies of both Wimberley and Jose Ponce Ariola retrieved weeks ago. They’ve been trapped in the rubble above the building’s eighth floor since the collapse in October of last year.

The demolition project has been delayed because of recent storms and the contractor says there were problems removing some debris.

The Wimberley family says they’ll be here throughout waiting and hoping to get word the crews were able to reach his body.

They say they have been getting constant updates from the contractors and the city.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.