Former Bossier corrections officer arrested for sexual contact with juveniles

Nathan McKnight
Nathan McKnight(BOSSIER PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - According to Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, a former corrections officer at the Bossier Parish Correctional Facilities has been arrested for sexual contact with juveniles.

Nathan McKnight, 23, of Bossier City, surrendered on Friday around noon at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on arrest warrant charges of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and Attempted Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

McKnight was terminated from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, August 5.

He was booked on a $150,000 bond.

