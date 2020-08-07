Former Bossier corrections officer arrested for sexual contact with juveniles

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - According to Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, a former corrections officer at the Bossier Parish Correctional Facilities has been arrested for sexual contact with juveniles.

Nathan McKnight, 23, of Bossier City, surrendered on Friday around noon at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on arrest warrant charges of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and Attempted Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

McKnight was terminated from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, August 5.

He was booked on a $150,000 bond.

