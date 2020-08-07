Advertisement

Hasbro pulls Trolls doll after complaints of inappropriately placed button

The toymaker is offering a replacement doll
The Change.org petition to pull the toy has hundreds of thousands of signatures.
The Change.org petition to pull the toy has hundreds of thousands of signatures.(Source: Walmart/Hasbro, CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Toymaker Hasbro is removing a Trolls doll from store shelves after an online petition complained about a button being placed on the doll’s “private area.”

The Change.org petition has hundreds of thousands of signatures.

“This Trolls World Tour doll named Poppy has a button on her private area under her skirt,” the petition says. “When you push this button on the doll’s private (area) she gasps and giggles. This is not okay for a child’s toy!”

The “DreamWorks Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy” also has a button on the doll’s belly.

Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy told CNN that “this feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate.”

"This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our Consumer Care team. We are in the process of removing the item for purchase," Duffy added.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Postal Service loses $2.2B in 3 months as virus woes persist

Updated: moments ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
The U.S. Postal Service says it lost $2.2 billion in the three months that ended in June as the beleaguered agency — hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic — piles up financial losses that officials warn could top $20 billion over two years.

National

Portland police chief: Violent protests need to stop

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
Portland Police Chief says violent protests in the city are not about racial justice but coordinated attacks on police officers.

National

Plane skids off runway in India, some injuries reported

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, confirmed the accident and said the plane broke into two pieces.

National

Suspension lifted of Georgia student who took crowded hallway photo

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media.

Coronavirus

Georgia high school student punished for crowded hallways picture

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media. That suspension has since been lifted.

Latest News

National Politics

Virus aid talks on brink of collapse, sides ‘very far apart’

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

National

Appeals court revives House lawsuit for McGahn’s testimony

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The matter now returns to the panel for consideration of other legal issues.

National Politics

Ford, Bush presidential adviser Brent Scowcroft dies at 95

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DOUGLASS K. DANIEL
Brent Scowcroft, who played a prominent role in American foreign policy as national security adviser to Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush and was a Republican voice against the 2003 invasion of Iraq, has died. He was 95.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

National

Beirut: Volunteers clean up, rage grows

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Rage is growing across Lebanon and people are demanding accountability following the devastating blast in Beirut.