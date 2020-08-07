Advertisement

LHSAA releases fall sport event guidelines

KALB
KALB(KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association sent a memo to Louisiana schools on Friday with a list of guidelines on how to conduct games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the memo, there are two main points that are significant when it comes to scheduling and post-season play.

For the 2020 football season, scrimmages, jamborees, and 7-on-7 events won’t take place.

Also, teams that do not make the playoffs will have the option to play a bowl game as an “extra” contest. Schools that don’t make the post-season would have until the Regional round of the playoffs to participate in the contest.

Schools are also encouraged to play those games on Saturday if their game is during the Bi-District round and on Thursday and Saturday during the Regional round. Schools will split the gate after expenses with no fee needed to be paid to the LHSAA.

Below are the list of sporting event guidelines:

SOCIAL DISTANCING

-Coaches and players are responsible for maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet apart from the next person.

-The LHSAA will also be expanding the team box on the sidelines to each of the respective side’s 15-yard line

-It is recommended that rosters be limited in order to improve social distancing.

-Essential personnel will be the only people allowed on the field of play (players, coaches, athletic trainers, officials, chain crew)

-The coin toss will consist of the referee, umpire, and one designated player from each team to meet and will be 6 feet apart from each other. No handshakes will take place prior to or following the coin toss.

PRACTICE/GAME PROTOCOLS

-Hand sanitizer should be accessible to all personnel, and sanitizing should be done as much as possible.

-The break between the first, second, third and fourth quarter should be two minutes long to allow players to sanitize and hydrate

-Masks are required for all essential personnel. Only the “22” players participating are not required to wear a mask.

-Players are recommended to keep their mouthpieces in their mouths at all times. When they touch their mouthpiece, they should sanitize their hands

-Players must have their own water bottles. Players should not rinse their mouths out for spitting purposes, rinse out their mouthpieces, or pour water on their faces or necks

-Game balls should be sanitized throughout the contest

-Game administrators should keep fans and others from congregating with essential personnel in post-game activity

-Coaches must assist to facilitate in the reduction of handshakes, high fives, and fist bumps

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Two-Time Peabody High State Power-lifter joins Hutch in the Clutch

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Some of you know her as the captain of the Peabody Pegasus dance line-others may know her as a five time record holder in power-lifting. Peabody’s Chasity Jones joins Hutch in the Clutch to share where her journey for both started.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Tioga running backs hope for a senior season, After two torn ACL’s

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Tioga running backs hope for a senior season, After two torn ACL’s

College

Brandon Ellis starts YouTube channel highlighting student-athlete life

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
You’ve seen LSUA guard Brandon Ellis knock down shots a million times, but he’s found a hobby that could make get the attention of hundreds.

Latest News

News

Johnny Downs yet to be rebuilt after tornado destroyed complex

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By Dylan Domangue
After the December tornado struck the Johnny Downs complex, the facility has yet to be rebuilt which has many worried.

National

UConn becomes 1st FBS team to cancel football season because of coronavirus

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
By PAT EATON-ROBB
UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic, as other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow UConn to travel to states with high infection rates.

Sports

Brandon Ellis starts YouTube channel highlighting student-athlete life

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT
You’ve seen LSUA guard Brandon Ellis knock down shots a million times, but he’s found a hobby that could make get the attention of hundreds.

Sports

LHSAA football regular season to start Oct. 8

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The LHSAA football regular season has been pushed back to tentatively kick off on Oct. 8-10 a source tells KALB.

College

Northwestern State to have COVID-19 protocol for fans during football season

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
As Northwestern State prepares for a football season this fall, the NSU administration announced Wednesday that Turpin Stadium will look slightly different when the Demons rumble through the purple smoke to take the field.

Sports

NBA: Former LSUA Basketball Manager works his way to the Bubble

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
After receiving a scholarship to play soccer at LSUA, and using the tools during his time as the men’s basketball manager, Daniel Roy earned his way to the NBA Bubble.