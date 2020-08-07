LHSAA releases fall sport event guidelines

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association sent a memo to Louisiana schools on Friday with a list of guidelines on how to conduct games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the memo, there are two main points that are significant when it comes to scheduling and post-season play.

For the 2020 football season, scrimmages, jamborees, and 7-on-7 events won’t take place.

Also, teams that do not make the playoffs will have the option to play a bowl game as an “extra” contest. Schools that don’t make the post-season would have until the Regional round of the playoffs to participate in the contest.

Schools are also encouraged to play those games on Saturday if their game is during the Bi-District round and on Thursday and Saturday during the Regional round. Schools will split the gate after expenses with no fee needed to be paid to the LHSAA.

Below are the list of sporting event guidelines:

SOCIAL DISTANCING

-Coaches and players are responsible for maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet apart from the next person.

-The LHSAA will also be expanding the team box on the sidelines to each of the respective side’s 15-yard line

-It is recommended that rosters be limited in order to improve social distancing.

-Essential personnel will be the only people allowed on the field of play (players, coaches, athletic trainers, officials, chain crew)

-The coin toss will consist of the referee, umpire, and one designated player from each team to meet and will be 6 feet apart from each other. No handshakes will take place prior to or following the coin toss.

PRACTICE/GAME PROTOCOLS

-Hand sanitizer should be accessible to all personnel, and sanitizing should be done as much as possible.

-The break between the first, second, third and fourth quarter should be two minutes long to allow players to sanitize and hydrate

-Masks are required for all essential personnel. Only the “22” players participating are not required to wear a mask.

-Players are recommended to keep their mouthpieces in their mouths at all times. When they touch their mouthpiece, they should sanitize their hands

-Players must have their own water bottles. Players should not rinse their mouths out for spitting purposes, rinse out their mouthpieces, or pour water on their faces or necks

-Game balls should be sanitized throughout the contest

-Game administrators should keep fans and others from congregating with essential personnel in post-game activity

-Coaches must assist to facilitate in the reduction of handshakes, high fives, and fist bumps

