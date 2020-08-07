LSU-Health Shreveport chancellor tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A prominent name in the Shreveport-Bossier medical community is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19.
Dr. G.E. Ghali, the chancellor at LSU-Health Shreveport tested positive on Sunday after experiencing a slight cough and fever, according to an LSU-Health Shreveport spokesperson.
Ghali has received treatment and is getting better.
