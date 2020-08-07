LSU-Health Shreveport chancellor tests positive for COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A prominent name in the Shreveport-Bossier medical community is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19.

Dr. G.E. Ghali, the chancellor at LSU-Health Shreveport tested positive on Sunday after experiencing a slight cough and fever, according to an LSU-Health Shreveport spokesperson.

Ghali has received treatment and is getting better.

