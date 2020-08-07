Advertisement

LSU to celebrate its summer graduates virtually on Aug. 7

LSU Campus
LSU Campus(WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU announced Wednesday, Aug. 5 that it will celebrate its more than 500 summer graduates during a virtual event to be held Friday, Aug. 7.

The virtual ceremony will be held on LSU’s Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m.

After a formal ceremony, a unique display of all the graduates’ names will be posted in Tiger Stadium. Further details about the timing for each college’s graduation and how to access the live feed will be released as the event nears.

Graduates can check out LSU’s special Graduation Celebration web page for ideas on how to celebrate virtually. Graduates can download virtual campus backgrounds, listen to the official celebration playlist, find graduation GIFs, decorate an Instagram mortarboard, and more.

LSU says all summer graduates will have the opportunity to walk at a future LSU commencement ceremony. All graduates’ names will be listed online here. The list will be available Aug. 7.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

8/7 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted to grant the city’s dismissal of Lt. Darrell Clark’s appeal

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted to grant the city’s dismissal of Lt. Darrell Clark’s appeal.

News

Lt. Darrell Clark's appeal denied

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board considers an appeal for a former Alexandria police officer.

News

Bunkie police arrest man wanted for five felony warrants

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
A Bunkie man wanted since an incident there in May has been captured in Monroe.

Latest News

News

Rapides Parish gets new disinfecting machine

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The Louisiana Department of Public Safety has facilitated a partnership with the decontamination company Aeroclave.

News

Cenla gets new cleaning system

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
The State Department of Public Safety has facilitated a partnership with the decontamination company Aeroclave.

Crime

GPSO: Suspect makes false bomb threat after domestic violence arrest

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
A Grant Parish man claimed that bombs would go off at his home if authorities didn’t release him.

Education

Local back-to-school resources

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
Check back for more links and updates on local school resources.

News

Inside Education: Avoyelles Superintendent Blaine Dauzat answers your questions

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell sits down with Avoyelles Parish School Superintendent Blaine Dauzat to answer your questions about the upcoming school year.

Education

Food For Good: Program gives meals to students receiving free or reduced lunch

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
A program is helping supply school-aged kids who receive free or reduced lunch with free food because of COVID-19.