LSU to celebrate its summer graduates virtually on Aug. 7

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU announced Wednesday, Aug. 5 that it will celebrate its more than 500 summer graduates during a virtual event to be held Friday, Aug. 7.

The virtual ceremony will be held on LSU’s Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m.

After a formal ceremony, a unique display of all the graduates’ names will be posted in Tiger Stadium. Further details about the timing for each college’s graduation and how to access the live feed will be released as the event nears.

Graduates can check out LSU’s special Graduation Celebration web page for ideas on how to celebrate virtually. Graduates can download virtual campus backgrounds, listen to the official celebration playlist, find graduation GIFs, decorate an Instagram mortarboard, and more.

LSU says all summer graduates will have the opportunity to walk at a future LSU commencement ceremony. All graduates’ names will be listed online here. The list will be available Aug. 7.

