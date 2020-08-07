Advertisement

Students return for the first day of school at Menard Central High School

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Holy Savior Menard is now the first school in Rapides Parish to open to doors back to both faculty and students. The students have not been on campus in classes since March 13 when schools officially closed.

The students went about their normal back-to-school routine by getting their class schedule for the upcoming school year. The difference between this year and previous years is now students and faculty have to wear masks and get their temperatures checked.

Menard has three separate temperature check locations around the school that are split up by grades so the students will not be piled up all in one spot.

Menard’s principal, Chris Gatlin, said that they did not have a student on the first day back that had to be sent home because they were running a fever. If a student were to record a temperature of 100.4 degrees and above, they will be put in an isolation room before being retested. If after 15 minutes, the temperature remains high, the parents will be contacted and be sent home. A concern for the school remains that just because a student or faculty member doesn’t have a fever, it doesn’t mean that they do not have COVID-19 as people can be asymptomatic.

Since Menard is the first school to open back up in the parish, they are practically serving as the guinea pigs for the other schools, and Gatlin is encouraging the other administrations to contact Menard regarding the effectiveness of their first day back.

Gatlin said, “We’ll be glad to share how it went and some of the concerns that we had. We have to watch some things throughout the day to see how they go and use this weekend to adjust some things if we see large crowds of kids gathering together. So today is kind of a trial run for us, even though we started academically. We kind of have to watch the flow of traffic, take some notes and make some adjustments”

Out of the 434 students at Menard, only 10 of them chose virtual learning, so 424 are expected on campus each day.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State Rep. Chuck Owen discusses school in Vernon Parish

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
State Rep. Chuck Owen discusses his thoughts on Vernon Parish's plans for reopening school and the bar owners in the state suing Gov. Edwards.

News

Ward 10 preparing for students

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Teachers with public schools in Rapides Parish are gearing up for the school year.

News

Virtual learning, establishing healthy parent-teacher relationships

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Teachers and students in Rapides Parish are certainly gearing up for a unique school year.

News

Menard's first day of classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Holy Savior Menard Central High School officially welcomed back students for the new school year.

Latest News

News

LHSAA releases guidelines for sporting events during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The LHSAA sent an updated memo with guidelines on how to conduct games while practicing CDC guidelines.

Crime

GPSO: Suspect makes false bomb threat after domestic violence arrest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
A Grant Parish man claimed that bombs would go off at his home if authorities didn’t release him.

VOD Recordings

Pam Jones

Updated: 4 hours ago
All you need is a Doctor's referral. Pam Jones discusses the Rapides Foundation's Healthy Lifestyle Program for August.

VOD Recordings

Heather Poole

Updated: 4 hours ago
In a remote interview, Dr. Heather Poole talks about CLTCC's fall semester return to school guidelines.

VOD Recordings

Mike Brunet

Updated: 4 hours ago
Christus Cabrini Research Director, Mike Brunet, continues his discussion on Convalescent Plasma, and why it's so important during this time of Covid-19.

News

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
The weekend forecast calls for hot afternoon temperatures and low rain chances!