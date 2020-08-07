Advertisement

Suspension lifted of Georgia student who took crowded hallway photo

Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media.

Hannah Watters is a sophomore at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Ga. The 15-year-old posted on Twitter a photo showing students walking down a crowded hallway, some wearing masks, others without face coverings.

Hannah said she was accused of breaking several codes of conduct and suspended. Friday morning, she said her suspension had been lifted, and she can return to classes next week..

Hannah said she took the photo because she was concerned.

“I took the photo initially after seeing the first day of school photo taken by someone else go online as well and got picked up by some media coverage. And I took it out of mostly concern and nervousness after seeing the first days of school,” she said.

In a letter to the community, Paulding County schools superintendent said the photo was taken out of context. Brian Otott wrote in part, “Class changes at the high school level are a challenge when maintaining a specific schedule.”

He adds, “Students are in this hallway environment for just a brief period as they move to their next class.”

