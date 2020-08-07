Advertisement

Two-Time Peabody High State Power-lifter joins Hutch in the Clutch

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Aug. 6, 2020
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Some of you know her as the captain of the Peabody Pegasus dance line-others may know her as a five-time record holder in power-lifting. Peabody’s Chasity Jones joins Hutch in the Clutch to share where her journey for both started.

Where did your dancing journey start for you?

JONES: “I started dancing in the second grade with Shannon Metoyer at her production studio. At the time, she was the coach of the Peabody Pegasus dance line, and right then I just fell in love with dancing.”

What’s been your favorite memory at Peabody as a dancer?

JONES: “My favorite memory was last year when I was named captain. Another favorite memory was from the National Dance Association camp where I received All-American honors twice in a row.”

What do the next steps in your dancing career look like?

JONES: “I’ll be going to Southern University, focus on school and definitely be in the studio to better myself as a dancer. I want to join the dancing dolls team at Southern.”

As a two-time state champion, five-time record holder (three in the state of Louisiana), what at the accomplishments you are most proud of from power lifting?

JONES: “My favorite record that I broke was the squat record in the 123 weight class. It was the oldest record in Louisiana that hadn’t been broken in 25 years. I broke it my junior year.”

How did you manage to do both?

JONES: “It was really hard. I actually did track too, so sometimes I had to be at three practices a day. All of my coaches just had to understand that I needed to be at different things because all three were important to me.”

