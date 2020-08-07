Virtual learning, establishing healthy parent-teacher relationships

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Teachers and students in Rapides Parish are certainly gearing up for a unique school year.

With some students returning back to the classroom on Monday and others beginning virtual learning, teachers know it’s important, now more than ever, to have a strong relationship with students and parents.

At Tioga High School, students who come back to the classroom will be divided into either an ‘A’ group or a ‘B’ group, meaning one day they’ll come to class in person, and the next, they’ll distance-learn from home.

While teachers adjust to the virtual platform, Principal Alan Lacombe tells us communication will be key to maintaining strong relationships.

Teachers will be emailing parents and making phone calls if any issues arise. They’ll also use the virtual platform Edgenuity to contact students and parents.

Although this school year will certainly look different, Lacombe tells us teachers and administrators will do everything in their power to keep students safe.

“Just understand that we as a school and the district is working as hard as we can to make everything as safe as possible. Cause I mean just like parents are worried, the teachers are worried and we’re worried for our kids that are going to school so we know everybody’s going to do the best that they can to keep everyone safe.”

There is no scheduled open house for parents to come to the high school and meet teachers at this time.

During the first week of school, student council representatives will be standing in different hallways to help freshman find their classes.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.