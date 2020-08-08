Advertisement

Alexandria man arrested in connection with Elliot Street shooting

Desmond Harris, 23, of Alexandria, was identified as one of the alleged shooters and has been charged with illegal use of a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - (August 8, 2020) – An Alexandria man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred around 10:49 a.m. in the 2800 block of Elliott Street.

Officers determined there was a verbal altercation between two groups of individuals that ultimately lead to gunfire from members of each group. No one was injured, however there was property damage from the gunfire.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

