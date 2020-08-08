Pineville roundabout opens this weekend

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - After months of construction, the roundabout on Edgewood and Susek Drives in Pineville is opening!

It’s expected to be open to traffic on Saturday, August 8 between the hours of 4 and 5 p.m. When construction started in May, the goal was to have the roundabout open before school started in Rapides Parish, which is August 10 (Monday).

The roundabout, located in front of Pineville Junior High, sits on the line between Pineville’s 4th and 5th districts. The district seats are held by council members Tom Bouchie and Nathan Martin. “Yield to the traffic that’s inside the roundabout and then once you get in just continue and take the exit that you need to take,” said Martin as he watched crews put the finishing touches on the project. Martin also says that residents can take a “trial run” on the roundabout over the weekend after it opens to get used to it.

The $1 million dollar project went to bid in March of this year and the contract was awarded to Siema Construction, LLC.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.