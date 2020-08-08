Weekend Pres. Trump boat parade in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some Southwest Louisiana residents are having a boat parade in support of President Donald Trump this Saturday, August 8.

Organizers of the parade say boats will begin lining up at 11 a.m., and at noon, the parade will take off from Prien Lake and head for Lake Charles. The trip from Prien Lake to Lake Charles will take about 45 minutes to an hour, according to organizers. The parade Facebook page list a few rules for boaters to be mindful of.

Staging area rules:

Do not idle in the middle, leave it open for through-traffic.

Smaller boats should idle/anchor in the shallower parts leaving room where it is deeper for bigger boats.

Don’t block the ship channel.

Parade rules:

Go as slow as the slowest boats.

No wake.

Non-motorized water vehicles should keep to the banks.

Jet skis, please do not weave in and out of boats in procession.

And of course, follow all laws and use common sense. Be safe.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.