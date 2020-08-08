Advertisement

Weekend Pres. Trump boat parade in SWLA

The leading boat of the parade.
The leading boat of the parade.(Source: SWLA Trump Boat Parade Facebook Page)
By Davon Cole
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some Southwest Louisiana residents are having a boat parade in support of President Donald Trump this Saturday, August 8.

Organizers of the parade say boats will begin lining up at 11 a.m., and at noon, the parade will take off from Prien Lake and head for Lake Charles. The trip from Prien Lake to Lake Charles will take about 45 minutes to an hour, according to organizers. The parade Facebook page list a few rules for boaters to be mindful of.

Staging area rules:

  • Do not idle in the middle, leave it open for through-traffic.
  • Smaller boats should idle/anchor in the shallower parts leaving room where it is deeper for bigger boats.
  • Don’t block the ship channel.

Parade rules:

  • Go as slow as the slowest boats.
  • No wake.
  • Non-motorized water vehicles should keep to the banks.
  • Jet skis, please do not weave in and out of boats in procession.
  • And of course, follow all laws and use common sense. Be safe.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pineville roundabout opens this weekend

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Construction on the Pineville roundabout comes to an end and opens this weekend.

News

Rapides Parish gets new disinfecting machine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The Louisiana Department of Public Safety has facilitated a partnership with the decontamination company Aeroclave.

News

Pineville's new roundabout is opening up!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
If you're driving through the Edgewood and Susek Drives area in Pineville this weekend, things will be a little different. Construction on the roundabout in front of Pineville Junior High, that's been happening since May, is coming to an end.

News

Central Louisiana gets a new cleaning system

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
New technology is coming to Cenla to help disinfect local schools and businesses. It all started when some state workers were talking, then sparking an idea to combat the coronavirus around Cenla.

Latest News

News

Dr. Holcombe addresses concerns of over-counting COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Dr. David Holcombe discusses the extension of Phase II and addresses concerns that LDH is over-counting COVID-19 cases.

News

State Rep. Chuck Owen discusses school in Vernon Parish

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
State Rep. Chuck Owen discusses his thoughts on Vernon Parish's plans for reopening school and the bar owners in the state suing Gov. Edwards.

State

Louisiana Department of Health says there have been 22 COVID-19 outbreaks in day cares since the pandemic started

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Curth
The Louisiana Department of Health says there have been 22 COVID-19 outbreaks in daycares across the state since the pandemic started.

Education

Students return for the first day of school at Menard Central High School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Students return for the first day of school at Menard Central High School.

News

Ward 10 preparing for students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Teachers with public schools in Rapides Parish are gearing up for the school year.

News

Virtual learning, establishing healthy parent-teacher relationships

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Teachers and students in Rapides Parish are certainly gearing up for a unique school year.