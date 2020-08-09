Weather
Cenla residents rally against violence
Jojuana Phillips
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
Updated: 58 minutes ago
News
Ol’ Mel’s Farm tour
Updated: 28 minutes ago
By
My Sherie Johnson
If you’re looking to spend time with farm animals, Ol’ Mel’s Farm is a local option. It’s located in Deville, and it’s budget friendly because some visits are free.
News
Tyler's Saturday Overnight Forecast
Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's forecast calls for hot afternoon temperatures and low rain chances!
News
Cenla’s Native American tribes coming together
Updated: 1 hour ago
By
Corey Howard
Native American tribes from in Central Louisiana are finding ways to come together to discuss their issues.
News
Pineville roundabout opening
Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
If you're driving through the Edgewood and Susek Drives area in Pineville this weekend, things will be a little different. Construction on the roundabout in front of Pineville Junior High, that's been happening since May, is coming to an end.
News
Pineville roundabout opens this weekend
Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT
By
Jojuana Phillips
Construction on the Pineville roundabout comes to an end and opens this weekend.
News
Rapides Parish gets new disinfecting machine
Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
By
My Sherie Johnson
The Louisiana Department of Public Safety has facilitated a partnership with the decontamination company Aeroclave.
News
Central Louisiana gets a new cleaning system
Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
New technology is coming to Cenla to help disinfect local schools and businesses. It all started when some state workers were talking, then sparking an idea to combat the coronavirus around Cenla.
News
Dr. Holcombe addresses concerns of over-counting COVID-19 cases
Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
Dr. David Holcombe discusses the extension of Phase II and addresses concerns that LDH is over-counting COVID-19 cases.
News
State Rep. Chuck Owen discusses school in Vernon Parish
Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
State Rep. Chuck Owen discusses his thoughts on Vernon Parish's plans for reopening school and the bar owners in the state suing Gov. Edwards.
Education
Students return for the first day of school at Menard Central High School
Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
By
Dylan Domangue
Students return for the first day of school at Menard Central High School.