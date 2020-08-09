Cenla’s Native American tribes coming together

OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - Native American tribes from in Central Louisiana are finding ways to come together to discuss their issues.

Saturday morning in Oakdale, several chiefs came together discussing challenges they face daily, such as higher education opportunities for children and healthcare for the elderly.

"We try to give benefits [and] education resources," Leonard Wiggins, the chief of the Four Winds Louisiana Cherokee tribe, said. "We'll join together and speak as one voice."

“We can share with some of the others, and they can share some of their remedies,” Jed Duhon, the chief of the Atakapa Eagle tribe, said. “We’re honored that the Cherokees have called and invited us to this meeting because it’s important to come together so we can help each other.”

