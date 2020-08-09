Advertisement

Man serving life sentence for $30 of marijuana to be freed in La.

By KATC staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, La. (KATC/CNN) - A military veteran who has been serving life in prison over a $30 marijuana sale is set to walk free.

Prosecutors in Louisiana agreed earlier this week to release Derek Harris, who has served nine years in prison.

"We've held onto the faith that, you know, someday that things would be right," said Antoine Harris, his brother.

It's been almost a decade since Antoine Harris has seen his little brother.

In 2012 Derek Harris was sentenced to life in state prison without parole over the 2008 marijuana sale. CNN reported he was initially sentenced to 15 years but resentenced in 2012 under the Habitual Offender Law.

Antoine Harris doesn't deny his brother's wrongdoing, but he believes he didn't have a fair sentencing.

"His attorney at the time was just silent, never once appealed it or said I don't agree with it or anything," he said. "He was virtually just quiet, so his counsel was ineffective. And the Supreme Court ruled that that he did have ineffective counsel."

The Louisiana Supreme Court granted him a new hearing last month, and his legal team argued that his first attorney failed him by not challenging the sentence.

Upon Derek Harris' release, he'll be moving to Kentucky with his brother.

It's a moment Antoine Harris never lost hope in.

"He's still a little bit...all shocked about all of this, because we've been working at this for a long time trying to obtain his freedom and now finally it's here, so it's a bit overwhelming for him as well as us," he said.

Derek Harris remains in Angola State Prison. His release date is pending.

Copyright 2020 KATC via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Puerto Rico halts primary voting in centers lacking ballots

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The primaries for voting centers that had not received ballots by early afternoon are expected to be rescheduled, while voting would continue elsewhere, the commission said.

National

Back injury forces Simon Cowell off ‘America’s Got Talent’

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Coronavirus

Georgia school with large crowds reports positive cases

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
The principal of North Paulding High School in a suburb west of Atlanta sent a letter Saturday to parents disclosing the positive tests.

National

5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina, causes minor damage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say an earthquake - the strongest in more than 100 years - shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, buildings and residents.

Latest News

National Politics

Understanding Trump's executive actions on unemployment, other aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
What do the executive actions mean for the average American?

National Politics

WH economic adviser discusses Trump order on unemployment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Larry Kudlow, White House Chief Economic Adviser, speaks about the executive action President Donald Trump took on unemployment benefits.

National Politics

Trump’s end run around Congress raises questions on his claims

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After negotiations with lawmakers on the next package of pandemic economic assistance hit a wall, Trump used what he said were the inherent powers of the presidency to forge ahead on tax and spending policy that Congress says it is granted by the Constitution.

National

DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A dispute that erupted into gun fire at an apparent outdoor party in Washington, D.C., early Sunday left one person dead and some 20 others injured, including an off-duty officer “struggling for her life,” according to police.

National

World donors demand change before money to rebuild Beirut

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SARAH EL DEEB and SYLVIE CORBET
The money to rebuild Lebanon’s shattered capital will come only with the same change demanded by mourning protesters in Beirut, said world leaders and international organizations on Sunday after a global aid teleconference.

Coronavirus

Superintendent defends lack of masks at Ga. school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A student at the high school was suspended after posting a photo of a crowded hallway.