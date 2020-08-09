Advertisement

Ol’ Mel’s Farm tour

Family friendly, one-on-one petting farm
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - If you’re looking to spend time with farm animals, Ol’ Mel’s Farm is a local option. It’s located in Deville, and it’s budget friendly because some visits are free. By appointment only, the owner Melanie Moore, will show you her animals, and teach you what she knows about her ducks, rabbits, chickens, Scottish Highland Cows, goats, mini horses, and more.

You can feed, pet and brush, or just admire the animals. It all started by her daughter’s interest in the long haired Scottish Cow. Then she got more animals and decided that people could visit, and for a fee, book birthday parties too.

Visitors said they enjoyed the farm and their favorite part was feeding the animals.

Ol’ Mel’s explained their farm is a one-on-one experience and a great way to get fresh air. Due to the pandemic, if you need them to stand back they can.

“Spending time with animals is just really needed right now. Kids spend a lot of time interacting with screens, and indoors a lot and it’s just refreshing for them to get out and enjoy God’s creatures.”

Melanie Moore, Ol' Mel's Farm owner

“I’ve had people tell me that their kids get in the car and say best day ever.”

Melanie Moore, Ol' Mel's Farm owner

Moore’s daughter works on the farm, helping with the behind the scenes job and parties.

"I think everybody should come. It's a great way during this time to come out get some fresh air, love on animals, get some one on one time because it's appointment only," Baillie Mullins said.

"My favorite part is the kids smiling faces, and the families being able to come out here and have a one on one interaction out door where they feel comfortable and safe," Moore explained.

Having a petting farm was never in Moore's plan.

"I got a lot of positive responses from people saying that it was great the kids loved it."

It’s been four months since Ol’ Mel’s Farm got a couple of the Scottish Highland Cows as pets for herself and grandchildren. Once she started posting pictures on Facebook, her friends began asking if they could bring their kids and their grandchildren.

From there other people saw how visitors had fun, and Ol' Mel's Farm turned into a small little business and a petting farm.

Melanie teaches her guests about the animals, and says they do appreciate tips.

They plan to host a fall festival on October 31. For more information visit their website.

