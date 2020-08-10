ACLU sues for release of documents pertaining to COVID-19 inmate releases

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing for the release of public records about a state panel that was created to facilitate the temporary release of certain vulnerable inmates from state prison during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in April, many health experts warned that prisons could become ideal locations for COVID-19 to spread given the close quarters. As such, the Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) created a review panel with the goal of reducing the state’s prison population for the purpose of protecting public health.

The panel was tasked with considering more than 1,000 people who were imprisoned for minor offenses and within 180 days of their scheduled release dates. However, according to The Advocate, the panel examined far fewer inmates than its goal and very few were expected to be released.

“The numbers confirm that this secretive panel was a sham, and now, state officials are adding insult to injury by stonewalling our attempts to find out why,” said Alanah Odoms Hebert, ACLU of Louisiana executive director. “For months, Louisiana officials have ignored the warnings of public health experts and allowed rampant outbreaks to ravage our prison system. These were taxpayer dollars at work, and the people of Louisiana deserve to know why the panel denied, by fiat and behind closed doors, the temporary release of demonstrably low-risk, vulnerable people during a pandemic.”

The ACLU filed a public records request back in May, asking for more information about the panel’s review process, as well as meeting agendas and the names of panel members. According to the ACLU, officials with DOC have insisted the panel is exempt from state open meetings laws and only provided one document.

Click here to read the petition filed Monday, Aug. 10.

