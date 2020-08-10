Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for coronavirus

"What do you think? I'm still speechless."
COLE MEDCOFF STILL CAN'T BELIEVE HIS EYES... HIS 1964 MERCURY MONTEREY IS GETTING A COMPLETE MAKEOVER.
(SOT: Cole Medcoff / Battling Brain Tumor)
"I just kept looking on Craigslist, on Facebook, for something I could drive, I could work on."
HE FOUND THIS CLASSIC BEAUTY, BUT IT NEEDED A LOT OF WORK.
(SOT: Josh Medcoff / Cole's Dad :28-:31)
"We saw the car on the side of the road and Cole was just like,he said dad, that's it, that's the car, I gotta have it! That's the car..."
15 YEAR OLD COLE THOUGHT IT WOULD BE THE PERFECT DISTRACTION, AFTER BEING DIAGNOSED WITH A BRAIN TUMOR.
"It was a long string of just seeing doctor after doctor."
(SOT: Josh Medcoff / Cole's Dad)
"The chemo the last few months, the last four months has really started to get to him. He stays strong for myself and for his mother and for the other little kids and for everybody around him. Just seeing the pain and everything he goes through with this, is really tough as a parent you want to fix everything, take care of it, take away the pain kiss the boo boo and you can't."
THAT'S WHERE SCOTT REYNOLDS HERE AT HAROLD'S AUTO BODY COMES IN...
(SOT: Scott Reynolds / Harold's Auto Body)
"Oh, geez... What do you do when you find that out, that your best buddy's son has a brain tumor."
HE WANTED TO HELP FIX UP THE CAR FOR COLE.
(SOT: Scott Reynolds / Harold's Auto Body 1:27-1:33)
"We don't have the funding to really make this happen, I said let's go to Make a wish... you having a brain tumor, he said I'm not going to do it... he's not one to take charity, he's very selfless. He said every week I go to chemo and I see these little kids with tubes plugged in to them and no hair... and they are throwing up and sick and their families are suffering with them. I don't need a car, those kids need to go to disneyland, they need to go to Hawaii, they need their wish worse than I need a car."
REYNOLDS HAD AN IDEA.
(SOT: Scott Reynolds / Harold's Auto Body)
"I got with mark the shop owner, made some key calls to people in town... Maztech automotive, Ampco, All the big players in town can we do this? We all we had a meeting and said, yeah, we can do this."
(SOT: Cole Medcoff / Battling Brain Tumor 2:13-2:33)
"My dad walks in and said I talked to Scott, looks like he's picking up your car tomorrow... Ok. Yeah, they are going to do a full restoration on it... wow..."
(SOT: Josh Medcoff / Cole's Dad)
"Next thing you know they're tearing it up the engine is going one way, the transmission is going another, and body's here and the frame is over there."
(SOT: Scott Reynolds / Harold's Auto Body)
"Complete restoration, custom hot rod build. // We started in February, we were originally going to have it done in June, but with Covid, that's really going to slow us down. // my guys around here have just been amazing, thousands of hours and sacrifice. // How often do you get the chance to change someone's life?"
HE SAYS PEOPLE HAVE DONATED FROM ALL OVER THE COUNTRY, AND IT'S ALL FOR COLE.
(SOT: Scott Reynolds / Harold's Auto Body)
"You don't see a kid that's selfless anymore... // I see him go to chemo, what a way to spend a summer, chemotherapy is horrible... you see him and he's never asked for anything. He's never asked for anything special no special treatment. // Hell, if I can give him a dream and make him feel a little better about his tumor, that's what I'm here for."
SCOTT SAYS THEY HOPE TO DELIVER THE FINISHED CAR TO COLE IN SEPTEMBER. BUT THEY STILL HAVE WORK TO DO!
COLE STILL HAS MONTHS OF TREATMENT AHEAD OF HIM... BUT IS MAINTAING A POSITIVE ATTITUDE.
