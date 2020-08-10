Advertisement

Gas explosion levels 3 Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped

By JULIO CORTEZ
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage. At least two people were hospitalized with serious injuries, firefighters said.

At least three dozen firefighters converged on the disaster scene, where the natural gas explosion reduced to the homes to piles of rubble and pieces of debris. A fourth house in the row was partly destroyed, and the neighborhood was strewn with glass from shattered windows.

Two of the homes' occupants were taken to hospitals in serious condition, while an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the fire department tweeted. The firefighters' union tweeted that special rescue operation units were searching for other people.

Kevin Matthews, who lives on the block, The Baltimore Sun that he could hear trapped children shouting: "Come get us! We're stuck!" shortly after the explosion. He said firefighters were arriving by then and he got out of their way while they searched for the survivors.

The Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. received an "initial call" from the fire department at 9:54 a.m. on Monday and was working to turn off the gas to buildings in the immediate area, its spokeswoman Linda Foy said.

"We are on the scene and working closely with the fire department to make the situation safe," she said, without answering any questions from reporters. "Once the gas is off, we can begin to safely assess the situation, including inspections of BGE equipment."

Caption

While the cause of the explosions wasn't immediately clear, The Sun reported last year that dangerous gas leaks have become much more frequent in recent years, with nearly two dozen discovered each day on average, according to the utility's reports to federal authorities. BGE is the nation's oldest gas utility with origins dating to 1817, and thousands of miles of obsolete pipes need to be replaced, a job the utility estimated would cost nearly $1 billion and take two decades, the newspaper said.

Diane Glover, 56, and her 77-year-old father, Moses Glover, were at home in a rowhouse across the street from the homes that were leveled by the blast. She heard a massive explosion that shook their house, knocking over a fan and some of her DVDs.

"I jumped up to see what was going on. I looked out the bathroom window and there was a house on the ground," she said. "It sounded like a bomb went off."

The explosion shattered their windows and blew open her front door, bending the door frame. She saw debris and broken glass everywhere.

Neighbors scrambled toward the rubble, calling out for survivors until firefighters and police officers responded and took over.

“It’s a disaster. It’s a mess. It’s unbelievable,” she said about two hours after the blast. “I’m still shaken up.”

Moses Glover was inside his nearby home when he heard a boom and looked outside his window. Suddenly, a second blast knocked him off his feet, he told The Baltimore Sun.

"It knocked me across the bed," said Glover, 77. "I came downstairs and saw all of the front of the houses across the street, they were on the ground. I had a picture window downstairs, the glass is in the chair now."

Moses struggled to steady his breathing and said he was “shook up” by the experience.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Looters descend on downtown Chicago; more than 100 arrested

Updated: moments ago
|
By DON BABWIN
Hundreds of looters descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city’s South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said.

National

McDonald’s sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
McDonald’s says it’s suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with three other employees and destroyed evidence.

National

Raw: Aerials of Baltimore explosion

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
A major gas explosion ripped three row houses apart in Baltimore on Monday.

National

Portland protesters set fires, use mortar; 2 officers hurt

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters outside a Portland police union building set fires and used a mortar to launch commercial grade fireworks at police and officials said Monday that two officers were injured and 16 demonstrators were arrested.

Latest News

National

103-year-old woman gets her first tattoo after COVID-19 lockdown

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
A 103-year-old woman got her first tattoo, then got a ride on a motorcycle as she crossed off items on her bucket list after spending months of isolation in a nursing home during a coronavirus lockdown.

National Politics

Trump's actions on virus relief spark confusion

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
President Trump tried to sidestep Congress by signing executive actions this weekend.

National

New Zealand marks 100 days of coronavirus elimination

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New Zealand on Sunday marked 100 days since it stamped out the spread of the coronavirus, a rare bright spot in a world that continues to be ravaged by the disease.

National

New Zealand remains coronavirus free

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
New Zealand has reached 100 days without a locally-spread coronavirus case.

National

Baltimore explosion destroys homes

Updated: 1 hour ago
An explosion in Baltimore leveled row houses on Monday.

Sports

Players unite in push to save college season, create union

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
College football players from across the country united Sunday in an attempt to save their season and ensure they will no longer be left out of the sport's biggest decisions.