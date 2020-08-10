First Day of School in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish schools have officially welcomed back students.

Teachers and students arrived for the first day of school wearing their masks and being mindful of social distancing as they returned to the classrooms. Schools have been closed since March, so the first day of school has been much anticipated.

Students return to Alexandria Senior High School for class in Fall 2020. (KALB)

Even with all the changes brought on by the pandemic, there was one thing that stayed the same - the excitement of starting a new school year. “It’s obviously different, you know, we don’t get to see their smiling faces. It’s masks,” said Alexandria Senior High School Principal, Ben Arrington.

Rapides Parish School Board Superintendent, Jeff Powell, says these first few days back at school will focus on safety. Reminding everyone about wearing masks, the importance of masks, social distancing, and hand washing.

