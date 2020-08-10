George Floyd honored through Eddie G. Robinson scholarship

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - We all heard those three heartbreaking final words said by George Floyd, and millions protested around the world because of it.

The Sports Hall of Fame & Northwest History Museum in Natchitoches decided to help honor Floyd in their own way on Thursday.

Eddie Robinson III and George Floyd's family would partner to create the Eddie Robinson Teacher Education-Civility Scholarship. The $10,000 scholarship is to help black men looking to pursue a career in education.

Scholarship recipients are asked to sign a contract, committing themselves to create a civility program while in school attending college. The contract also includes an agreement to teach in a school system for a minimum of 10 years.

To qualify, an applicant must get a minimum of a 20 on the ACT, or comparable SAT score, along with a 2.7 cumulative high school GPS.

It's also to honor two men who were known for having great character.

"His (Eddie Robinson) speeches during our ceremonies were about the best of America," Doug Ireland, President of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, said. "That's where we're trying to get."

"I can see him (George Floyd) now smiling, ear-to-ear across the world," Rodney Floyd, George's brother, said. "This scholarship fund definitely means a lot."

Floyd played football at Yates High School in Houston, Texas. His talent would catch the eye of then Grambling head coach Eddie Robinson.

“One thing about him was that he loved sports,” Floyd said. “The best thing about sports is that it brings everybody together to win.”

Robinson is known as a great coach, finishing his career with 408 wins. He’s also known for scouting great talent. He had seen something in Floyd that those around him already knew.

"He loved sports," Brandon Williams, George's nephew, said. "I think it good for the community and everything that's going on in the country, this is a great start."

Both men being honored may not physically be here, but this moment allows their names to forever be attached together.

“I can just see him smiling,” Rodney Floyd said. “I’m smiling because I can just see him smiling at me.”

“I believe it’s a match made in heaven,” Eddie Robinson III said. “I look forward to continuing initiatives between the Eddie Robinson legacy fund and the George Floyd foundation.”

