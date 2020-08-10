Advertisement

LDH attributing 4 deaths to Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

Cases of COVID-related condition rising, affecting young people ages 1 month to 19 years
MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in children.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is now reporting a fourth COVID-19-related death in connection with Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

MIS-C is a condition in people under 21 in which various organs can become inflamed and fail, including the heart, lungs, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs. Children with the condition may have a fever and other symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and fatigue.

It’s not clear what causes MIS-C, but LDH says it has been known to occur in some kids and teens who have contracted COVID-19 or been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

As of Aug. 10, Louisiana has 44 confirmed cases of MIS-C. Four deaths have also been reported in children between the ages of 2 and 19-years-old. Other underlying medical conditions were reported in two of the four deaths, LDH says.

Health experts say early warning signs of MIS-C include trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure that does not go away, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face, and severe abdominal pain.

