Members of the Alexandria community hold a rally to recall District 2 City Councilman Gerber Porter

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Some Alexandria residents gathered for a protest to recall District 2 City Councilman Gerber Porter.

A group of around 20 protesters met at Charles F. Smith Community Park on Harris St.

They said Alexandria City Councilman Porter hasn’t helped out District 2. They added that there has been a lack of support for the youth in their communities, and they’re concerned about houses that have recently burned down.

Tonya Glasper, one of the members at the rally, said, “They have all kinds of burnt houses. They have all kinds of lumbar and everything. Nothing is being done. We need a good official to come in and take the seat and do the job for the community and the youth as a whole. We don’t want you to tell us something and then nothing being done. We just want help in the community.”

The members at the rally said that they will be going door to door to get signatures for the petition to recall District 2 City Councilman Porter.

At the protest were two men running for city council: Reddex Washington for District 1 and “Uncle Willie” Chark for District 3.

News Channel 5 did reach out to Porter but did not get a response.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.