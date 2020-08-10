Advertisement

Rapides Parish Library Pineville branches team up for school supply giveaway

Rapides Parish School bus
By KALB
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Local Rapides Parish Library Pineville branches are teaming up to host the annual Back-to-School Bash. The event will start at 9 a.m. at Pineville Elementary School. In compliance with current health mandates, the giveaway will be conducted as a safe drive-through that limits social contact.

“Your Rapides Parish Library offers numerous resources and services to meet community needs; these offerings change just as community needs change,” said RPL Director Celise Reech-Harper. “Our Back to School events are another wonderful opportunity to assist in the promotion of lifelong learning in our parish.”

There are 150 school supply bags for school-aged children that have been provided by local donations. Library resource and service information will also be made available to students. Everything will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The children must be present in the vehicle. The drive-through will occur at Pineville Elementary School utilizing the parking lot behind the First Baptist Church of Pineville. There will be signs indicating traffic flow.

