Advertisement

REPORT: Big Ten cancels its 2020 college football season

The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the growing concern surrounding the health and safety due to COVID-19, the Big Ten has made the announcement to cancel the 2020 football season, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger and multiple media reports.

On Sunday, August 9, commissioners with the Power 5 conferences, which include the Southeastern Conference, held an “emergency meeting” to discuss the possibility of playing the college football season this fall as well as other fall sports, according to ESPN.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

George Floyd honored through Eddie G. Robinson scholarship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Sports Hall of Fame & Northwest History Museum in Natchitoches decided to help honor Floyd in their own way on Thursday.

Sports

Players unite in push to save college season, create union

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
College football players from across the country united Sunday in an attempt to save their season and ensure they will no longer be left out of the sport's biggest decisions.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

LHSAA releases fall sport event guidelines

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association sent a memo to Louisiana schools on Friday with a list of guidelines of how to conduct games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Sports

Two-Time Peabody High State Power-lifter joins Hutch in the Clutch

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Some of you know her as the captain of the Peabody Pegasus dance line-others may know her as a five time record holder in power-lifting. Peabody’s Chasity Jones joins Hutch in the Clutch to share where her journey for both started.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Tioga running backs hope for a senior season, After two torn ACL’s

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Tioga running backs hope for a senior season, After two torn ACL’s

College

Brandon Ellis starts YouTube channel highlighting student-athlete life

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
You’ve seen LSUA guard Brandon Ellis knock down shots a million times, but he’s found a hobby that could make get the attention of hundreds.

News

Johnny Downs yet to be rebuilt after tornado destroyed complex

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By Dylan Domangue
After the December tornado struck the Johnny Downs complex, the facility has yet to be rebuilt which has many worried.

National

UConn becomes 1st FBS team to cancel football season because of coronavirus

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
By PAT EATON-ROBB
UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic, as other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow UConn to travel to states with high infection rates.