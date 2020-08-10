REPORT: Big Ten cancels its 2020 college football season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the growing concern surrounding the health and safety due to COVID-19, the Big Ten has made the announcement to cancel the 2020 football season, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger and multiple media reports.

As expected, the Big Ten pulls the plug. The conference continues to work to rally others to join them, as we reported yesterday.



Pac-12 could be the next shoe. Its presidents are scheduled to meet Tuesday. https://t.co/zdDyGHLjT6 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 10, 2020

On Sunday, August 9, commissioners with the Power 5 conferences, which include the Southeastern Conference, held an “emergency meeting” to discuss the possibility of playing the college football season this fall as well as other fall sports, according to ESPN.

