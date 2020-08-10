’Stuff the Bus’ campaign, $200 raised in school supplies

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s official, school is back in session for Rapides Parish students. With the excitement that comes with a new school year, so does the need for supplies and school uniforms.

Over the weekend, Walmart and the Salvation Army teamed up together to give school supplies to local children in need with their “Stuff the Bus” campaign. Shoppers were able to purchase and drop-off requested items such as pens and pencils inside collection bins at the front of participating Walmart stores.

KALB caught up with Major Tim Williford with the Alexandria Salvation Army to see how much was collected. All in all, about $200 worth of glue sticks, notebooks, pens and pencils will all go to children in need right here in our community.

If you missed out on the “Stuff the Bus” event, it’s not too late to get involved. School supplies and uniforms will be accepted at the Salvation Army on Beauregard Street year-round so that all students have a chance to succeed inside the classroom.

“Just the self-esteem, just the ability to have your own supplies, not have to go and ask to borrow from somebody else. If you don’t have a pencil, don’t have paper, don’t have crayons, if you don’t have glue sticks, then you can’t do assignments and if you can’t do assignments, then you can’t get a grade. We don’t want children failing grades just because they don’t have the proper supplies.”

Major Williford tells us the pandemic took a big toll on the school supply drive this year. Anyone in need of school supplies or uniforms can contact the Salvation Army directly at 318-442-0445 . Left over supplies will go to individual schools in the parish.

