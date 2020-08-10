Advertisement

’Stuff the Bus’ campaign, $200 raised in school supplies

Partnership between the Salvation Army and Walmart
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s official, school is back in session for Rapides Parish students. With the excitement that comes with a new school year, so does the need for supplies and school uniforms.

Over the weekend, Walmart and the Salvation Army teamed up together to give school supplies to local children in need with their “Stuff the Bus” campaign. Shoppers were able to purchase and drop-off requested items such as pens and pencils inside collection bins at the front of participating Walmart stores.

KALB caught up with Major Tim Williford with the Alexandria Salvation Army to see how much was collected. All in all, about $200 worth of glue sticks, notebooks, pens and pencils will all go to children in need right here in our community.

If you missed out on the “Stuff the Bus” event, it’s not too late to get involved. School supplies and uniforms will be accepted at the Salvation Army on Beauregard Street year-round so that all students have a chance to succeed inside the classroom.

“Just the self-esteem, just the ability to have your own supplies, not have to go and ask to borrow from somebody else. If you don’t have a pencil, don’t have paper, don’t have crayons, if you don’t have glue sticks, then you can’t do assignments and if you can’t do assignments, then you can’t get a grade. We don’t want children failing grades just because they don’t have the proper supplies.”

Major Tim Williford, Salvation Army Corps Officer for Alexandria

Major Williford tells us the pandemic took a big toll on the school supply drive this year. Anyone in need of school supplies or uniforms can contact the Salvation Army directly at 318-442-0445. Left over supplies will go to individual schools in the parish.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Members of the Alexandria community hold a rally to recall District 2 City Councilman Gerber Porter

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Members of the Alexandria community hold a rally to recall District 2 City Councilman Gerber Porter

News

This hurricane season could be one of the most active on record

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Rachael Penton
We've already seen nine named storms this season, including the earliest ninth named storm on record.

News

2020 hurricane season breaking records

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
The weather may be sunny and hot right now, but an updated hurricane season forecast just released calls for a potentially stormier forecast in the months ahead.

News

"Stuff the Bus" campaign

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Over the weekend, Wal-Mart and the Salvation Army teamed-up together to give school supplies to local children in need with their "Stuff the Bus" campaign.

Latest News

News

Students welcomed back to school in Rapides Parish

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Things definitely looked different this year for the first day of school in Rapides Parish. But one thing seemed to be the same - the excitement of returning for a new year.

News

Alexandria residents hold rally to recall District 2 City Councilman Gerber Porter

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
Members at the rally held signs that said, "Gerber Must Go".

Education

Rapides Parish Library Pineville branches team up for school supply giveaway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB
Local Rapides Parish Library Pineville branches are teaming up to host the annual Back-to-School Bash.

VOD Recordings

Ross Schexnayder

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ross Schexnayder, with help from Cat-Boy, preview the Fall Acting Classes at Lagniappe Theatre.

VOD Recordings

Marcella Bombardieri

Updated: 3 hours ago
Center for American Progress writer, Marcella Bombardieri, talks about her national article on CLTCC, and why the school is so important to central Louisiana.

VOD Recordings

Rich Dupree

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chief of Staff, Rich Dupree, with an update from the city of Pineville.